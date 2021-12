News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, and ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical businesses and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), today jointly announced the expansion of their commercial alliance in which ImprimisRx will assume responsibility for U.S. sales and marketing activities for DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery in the U.S. The amended agreement expands the commercial alliance previously established in August 2020 between the companies.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO