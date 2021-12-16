Gang member charged in man’s death in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man told police he was involved in the death of a man in Frayser, and took money and a weapon off the victim, according to court information.

Robert Phillips, 22, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and especially aggravated robbery.

The victim, identified by police as Labron Woods Jr., was found shot to death inside a Mazda CX-5 on Portland Avenue near North Watkins on Monday, after police were called to a suspicious vehicle.

Phillips was named as a suspect and agreed to come speak with police Wednesday. Police say he admitted to planning Woods’ execution, was involved in the shooting, helped relocate the body and took money and a weapon from the dead man.

Police said Phillips is a member of the Vice Lords gang and the killing was gang-related.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.