News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire equity interests of Zhuge Inc. ("Zhuge"), a user-centric intelligent data solution provider, for a mix of cash and shares consideration. The shares issued will account for less than 1% of the Company's outstanding share capital on a fully-diluted basis. The shares will be issued under a private placement pursuant to an exemption or exclusion from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO