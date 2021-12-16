ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend Biotech (LEGN) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at $40/sh

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Prices 44.7M Stock and Warrant Offering at $0.39/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 3,084,210 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering") at a public offering price of $57.00 per share. This amount includes 2,500,000 shares offered by Focus for its own account and 584,210 shares being offered by Focus on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary. Focus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 462,631 shares of Focus' Class A common stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Announces 12.5M Share Secondary Offering; 7.5M Concurrent Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leslie’s, Inc. (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Seacoast Commerce Bank (CCB) Prices 740K Share Offering at $40.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 740,742 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40.50 per share. Coastal also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 111,111 shares of its common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Prices 25M Share Offering in Canada and the US at $8/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the “Offering”), BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters comprising Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers, and including LifeSci Capital as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Bloom Burton as co-managers (collectively, the “Underwriters”), relating to the public offering of 25,000,000 common shares. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of US$8.00 per common share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 common shares from the Company.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols “SURG” and “SURGW,” respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Prices 3.31M Share Offering at $3.45/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,313,827 shares of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price to the public of $3.45 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and to certain investors in lieu of Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,034,000 Ordinary Shares at a price to the public of $3.449 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the Ordinary Shares less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 652,173 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Nisun International (NISN) Prices 19.25M Share and Warrant Offering at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 19.25 million Class A common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A common shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company to be $77 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same $4.00 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Announces 34.6M Share Direct Offering at $0.3326/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 34,576,068 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,288,034 shares of the Company’s common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.3326 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.2701 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (KACLU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ: KACLU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands business company and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ) Prices 2.48M Unit Offering at $4.15/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced today an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $10.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the company and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase any additional securities as described herein.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Stran & Company (STRN) Prices 4.37M Share and Warrant Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $21.7 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a private placement.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Prices 2.9M Share Direct Offering at $6.90/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of $20 million of its Class A ordinary shares, before payment of commissions and expenses.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verra Mobility (VRRM) Prices 8.2M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,207,821 shares of its Class A Common Stock by a selling stockholder of the Company. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholder. Settlement is scheduled for December 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Prices 5M Share Forward Stock Offering at $68.15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $68.15 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021.
MARKETS

