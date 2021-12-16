Life’s a witch for Noomi Rapace in trailer for You Won’t Be Alone

Starring THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO’s Noomi Rapace, it’s now set to arrive in theaters next spring. Focus Features releases YOU WON’T BE ALONE April 1, 2022 following its world premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. Award-winning short filmmaker Goran Stolevski makes his feature writing/directing debut on the movie, which also stars Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert (IN FEAR, RATCHED), Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud and Sara Klimoska. The synopsis: “Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th-century Macedonia, YOU WON’T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.”

