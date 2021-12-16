ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street set to rise as Fed wages war on inflation

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to climb on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming some nerves around surging price pressures. The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and signaled three quarter-percentage-point...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
morningbrew.com

Fed makes a hawkish pivot in a bid to tame inflation

Yesterday, the Fed flipped the bird: It signaled a major pivot from a dovish monetary policy (keeping interest rates low, letting the economy run hot) to a hawkish strategy (raising interest rates, slowing down economic growth) in a bid to tamp down surging consumer prices. The central bank said it...
CNBC

Dollar struggles after central banks show their hands

The dollar remained under pressure on Friday at the end of a week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus, with the Bank of England surprising markets with a rate hike. The different paths they took underlined deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus...
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
