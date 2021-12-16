Preseason All-State Rewind: Northwest (1 of 3)

Interested in attending a PBR Alabama event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. RHP Riley Quick (2022) was as advertised in his start against No. 4 Vestavia Hills on Tuesday night in a huge area series. After recently making a jump up to No. 2 in the 2022 Alabama Rankings, Quick showed he easily deserved that type of recognition. Facing a talented, gritty lineup, the 6-6, 250 pound right-hander went the distance and never really seemed to break a sweat in the process. He opened up working 91-92 mph in the first three innings and was filling up the zone with excellent command. When facing right-handed hitters, Quick went to his 82-84 mph (2200 rpm) slider with late, minimal movement to it. The late, minimal break is used more to miss barrels, as it generated many weak roll over groundouts in the outing. Against left-handed hitters, Quick mixed in his 76-79 mph changeup to keep hitters off the fastball. Showed ability to go soft changeup away, then hammer the inner-half with the fastball on strikes. Command was superb, as he didn’t issue a walk in the contest and worked into a three ball count three times. Creates excellent extension with a long reach on the stride leg and uses quick arm speed to drive the fastball through the zone. Finished 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB & 9 K’s while earning the win.

