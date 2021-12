COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Atlanta Braves wrapped up its Season of Giving Campaign on December 15, 2021, by honoring first responders. They deployed their food truck to Cobb County, serving hot meals to officers to thank them for their service. First responders at Cobb Fire Station 8 received a special visit from the Braves. The organization rolled up with its food truck and workers dished out hot meals to Cobb County police, fire and emergency crews. It was the last stop of the ‘Meals for the Braves’ program, and it held special meaning for officers. “Being served is...

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO