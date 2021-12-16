Land Purchases Expand and Protect French Creek State Park Footprint

French Creek State Park. Image via jmdelacy at Creative Commons.

French Creek State Park in Chester and Berks counties has been expanded with a 26-acre tract that is part of the largest unbroken forest between New York City and Washington, D.C., writes Marcus Schneck for Penn Live.

Natural Lands, a local conservation nonprofit, purchased the forested land as two separate properties that were at high risk of development. The organization recently transferred them into the state park system that is managed by Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The two purchases are:

The 10.6-acre Yocom site

The 15-acre Metka property

Both tracts are immediately adjacent to French Creek State Park’s northern border. They are also within the Schuylkill Highlands Conservation Landscape, designated by DCNR as a priority conservation area.

With this latest addition, French Creek State Park has now grown to a total of 7,977 acres.

“Our region is fortunate to have places like French Creek State Park for hiking, bird watching, and quiet contemplation,” said Oliver Bass, president of Natural Lands. “And now the park is larger than ever.”