ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Land Purchases Expand and Protect French Creek State Park Footprint

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bx7di_0dOY0Inn00
French Creek State Park.Image via jmdelacy at Creative Commons.

French Creek State Park in Chester and Berks counties has been expanded with a 26-acre tract that is part of the largest unbroken forest between New York City and Washington, D.C., writes Marcus Schneck for Penn Live.

Natural Lands, a local conservation nonprofit, purchased the forested land as two separate properties that were at high risk of development. The organization recently transferred them into the state park system that is managed by Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The two purchases are:

  • The 10.6-acre Yocom site
  • The 15-acre Metka property

Both tracts are immediately adjacent to French Creek State Park’s northern border. They are also within the Schuylkill Highlands Conservation Landscape, designated by DCNR as a priority conservation area.

With this latest addition, French Creek State Park has now grown to a total of 7,977 acres.

“Our region is fortunate to have places like French Creek State Park for hiking, bird watching, and quiet contemplation,” said Oliver Bass, president of Natural Lands. “And now the park is larger than ever.”

Read more about French Creek State Park in Penn Live.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Plugging In: Digital Equity Coalition Advances Plan for Connectivity in Southern Chester County

A connectivity study may be the first step in establishing reliable broadband connections throughout southern Chester County. The Digital Equity Coalition, a grassroots advocacy group, has been pushing for months for an assessment of Internet connectivity in southern Chester County. Its call has finally sparked action, writes Joan Holliday for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Sapling from Czech Concentration Camp, Preserved in Chester County, Is Transplanted to New York Museum

Tree dedication at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, final destination of the historic sapling that grew for a time at Longwood Gardens.Image via the Jewish Exponent. A silver maple tree with a lineage that goes back to a Czech concentration camp has been transplanted to the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage. The second-generation tree grew for a time at Longwood Gardens, writes Sasha Rogelberg for the Jewish Exponent.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester, PA
Government
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
County
Berks County, PA
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Creek State Park#New York City#Creative Commons#Penn Live#Natural Lands#Dcnr#Yocom
VISTA.Today

Safe Harbor Partners with Neighboring Production Studio to Produce Video Appeal

Safe Harbor's marketing awareness video benefited from a neighborhood production company, Koi-Fly, which ensured the right look and feel.Image via Koi-Fly at Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor, the West Chester resource for homeless men and women, sought a capable resource to help tell its story. The messaging would take the form of an appeal video that could be widely disseminated on social media.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Longwood Gardens Awarded $550,000 to Expand Wastewater Treatment Plant

Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens has been awarded $550,000 in state grant funding to help complete a comprehensive wastewater treatment plant expansion project. “Longwood is not only part of the fabric of Chester County, but recognized worldwide for its research, sustainability, educational outreach, and economic development,” said State Rep. Christina Sappey. “It’s important for the commonwealth to partner with forward-thinking organizations, so I’m very pleased they have received this funding.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Recognized for Sustainability by Princeton Review and Sierra Club

Image via West Chester University. After WCU moved up to silver designation in 2020 under the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), it may not come as a surprise that the university continues to be part of two notable sustainability lists — both of which include institutions beyond the U.S.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy