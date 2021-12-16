Top Family-Friendly Destinations In The United States For 2022

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. As locations go, Via Tornabuoni is as mint as it gets in Florence. Pedestrianised years ago, it puts you within about five minutes’ walking distance of everything, from the Marino Marini and Palazzo Strozzi museums to Procacci (mid-afternoon brioche al tartufo, check) to the ravishingly pretty Ginori 1735 boutique – not to mention every other major luxury brand. Now it has its own buzzy hotel: Il Tornabuoni, whose 62 rooms and suites fill the 12th- to 13th-century Palazzo Minerbetti, sitting prettily just across the street from the Palazzo Spini Feroni, aka Ferragamo HQ. The design is full Renaissance maximalist (truly, full; the colour-averse should think twice): jewel tones – stripes, solids, chevrons – cover walls and ceilings, velvet and passementerie are everywhere, and exotic equatorial prints hang throughout. But there’s a certain joy to the whole. And Procacci brioches (it bears saying twice). iltornabuonihotel.it; from €400.

