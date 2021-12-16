10 Predictions About Crypto in 2022 with Ryan Selkis

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it.Speaking at a virtual event this week, leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJoining The Independent’s Anthony Cuthbertson was Fred Schebesta, co-founder of the financial comparison platform Finder.com, Dr Iwa Salami, an associate professor at the University of East London, and Will Harborne, CEO of the decentralised...
If you're a fan of blockchain technology, chances are you could argue that the internet could be much better through decentralization. And the rise in cryptocurrencies has led to a push for decentralization across the web. Decentralized Social looks specifically at the world of social media when it comes to...
BICO crypto, also known as Biconomy, has had one heckuva week. Big ups and downs are never out of the norm in the crypto world. But even by typical crypto standards, the rapid rise and fall of its value has investors taking notice. However, we need to look back a few more weeks to make sense of it all. And that should help give us a better idea as to which direction BICO crypto will be going in the long-term.
Mike Novogratz, CEO of crypto giant Galaxy Digital, expect cryptocurrencies to have a rocky start in 2022:. Crypto has come off a lot from the highs. It trades heavy. In a recent interview with CNBC, he said that crypto could go either “sideways” or “down,” excluding a bullish scenario.
When it comes to crypto, everyone knows Bitcoin. In fact, Bitcoin is known much more widely than the word “cryptocurrency” itself. Since its inception, the concept of a decentralized financial system has taken everyone by surprise. And to watch it develop into what it is today is nothing more than a once-in-a-century instance.
Ripple (XRP) is one of the oldest coins in the crypto space with the most insane rumors going around according to the crypto analyst, Michaël van de Poppe. He says he believes XRP will definitely have a big run as it did back in 2017. He adds that XRP does...
As the year is about to end, a number of companies working in the crypto space have shared with Cryptonews.com their predictions for 2022. To help you understand what some of the major players in the space see for the next year, we decided to take a look at what topics are trending among those who dare to speculate about the future.
What is Crypto Gaming? Why is it important? What about Gaming NFTs? This is what David Hoffman and Ryan Adams, host of the Bankless podcast, explore in this episode with Amy Wu, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
The crypto market is in turmoil – a major change from the exuberance that kickstarted the year. One of the most important figures responsible for the euphoria in Q1, was none other than the self-proclaimed Dogefather, Elon Musk. His sudden love affair with Bitcoin and other crypto assets send valuations flying, and once he changed his tune, so did the trend.
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to the serial entrepreneur and market analyst Mark Moss. They discuss the rare confluence of multiple societal cycles, the pendulum of individualism and collectivism, and how Bitcoin could disrupt it all. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Gensler’s crypto fears, Crypto.com’s big purchases, and Better.com’s huge layoff. It was a rare conversation: the sitting chair of the SEC with his immediate predecessor. Gary Gensler’s one-on-one chat with Jay Clayton at the DACOM Summit underscored what’s changed for crypto. Both talked tough. But Gensler is ready to clean house in a way Clayton held back from.
It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. An unknown number of Coinbase customers thought they were instant billionaires for a short time. This windfall, sadly, was not the result of crypto going to the moon. Instead, it was a computer glitch that inadvertently and incorrectly changed customers’ balances.
In this presentation, Preston Pysh, investor and host of The Investor's Podcast, delivers a presentation on the current macroeconomic tendencies and how, in his view, all roads lead back to Bitcoin. The video was recorded on August 28, 2021, at the Bit Block Boom 2021 conference.
The majority of millennial millionaires hold the bulk of their assets in cryptocurrencies, and they say they aim to purchase more crypto next year in spite of the recent price drops, according to a survey carried out by the US broadcaster CNBC. As much as 83% of millennial millionaires own...
The past day has seen the announcement of two new non-fungible token (NFT)-related financial products, with asset manager Bitwise launching the first-ever index fund to track NFTs, while crypto lender Nexo (NEXO) launched the first lending desk exclusively for NFT investors. According to a tweet from Matt Hougan, chief investment...
ConsenSys Software recently conducted a brown bag session on the Ethereum roadmap and “The Merge,” which will see the network switch to proof of stake. ConsenSys employees Ben Edgington, product manager at Teku, Mikhail Kalinin, researcher, and Sajida Zouarhi, product manager for Hyperledger Besu, break down the roadmap, architecture, and what The Merge will mean for Ethereum node runners and developers.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Polygon (MATIC) and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six announced they have created a USD 200m initiative that will back projects at the intersection of social media and Web 3.0. "The motivating force behind Web 3.0 is that a better version of the Internet is possible, one which empowers users over platforms. It is a response to a pervading sense that the current instantiation as represented by the social media giants has strayed too far from the early Web’s open source ideals," they said.
Meme coins were top performers in the early part of 2021. But now they are crashing. The downside could continue in 2022 because these assets have weak fundamentals and no competitive moats. This has been a bonanza year for cryptocurrency investors, with the combined market soaring 185% to $2.2 trillion...
Katie Haun, who helped Andreessen Horowitz become a major investor in cryptocurrency-related startups, is leaving the venture giant to start her own firm. Haun, a former federal prosecutor, announced the news in a series of tweets Wednesday. She didn't offer any details about the new fund. "I want to say...
