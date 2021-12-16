Wickz and Stones started by mother-daughter duo

Fashion is woven into the Falchi family DNA. The daughter of Carlos and Missy, the designers behind famed accessories brand Carlos Falchi, Kate began her career working for the New York–based company. After her father’s untimely death in 2015, she and her mother moved to Austin and Dallas, respectively, and built their own handbag and jewelry brand called Lovard (pronounced luv-urd) in 2018. Made with fabrics like buttery Italian leather and ethically sourced python, the brand’s sumptuous purses come in a rainbow of hues and feature a signature D-ring on the front, which can be adorned with their clip-on charm designs. The duo named the company after Missy’s great uncle, Lovard, an avowed feminist who lived in Texas. “We just liked the idea of a strong name with beautiful symmetry, after someone who really believed in powerful women,” Kate says. Browse accessories like the Violin bags (pictured, $395 and up) at shoplovard.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO