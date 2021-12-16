ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Causer Broadband Bill Passed Unanimously by Senate

By Andy Paulsen
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Senate unanimously passed State Representative Martin Causer’s latest rural broadband...

WTAJ

Senator Casey speaks about broadband expansion from bipartisan bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ)–Senator Bob Casey addressed in a press conference Monday the expansion in broadband that Pennsylvanians will receive from the recent bipartisan bill. The expansion will provide much-needed relief for folks, especially those living within rural Pennsylvania. In the state, 48 out of 67 counties are considered rural. Pennsylvania is expected to receive at least […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill, avoiding Shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Earlier in the day, congressional leaders announced they had finally reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is “glad that in the end, cooler heads prevailed.”
WASHINGTON, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Applauds Unanimous Passage of Bill to Help Expand High-Speed Broadband Internet in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf today applauded unanimous legislative passage of H.B. 2071 that will help bring high-speed internet to students, businesses and residents across Pennsylvania. “Expanding access to high-speed internet has been one of my top priorities and the unanimous, bipartisan passage of this bill is a victory for Pennsylvania,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arcamax.com

House passes stopgap bill to fund government; Senate action in limbo

WASHINGTON — The House passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government operating past Friday, sending it to the Senate where a group of Republicans is threatening to delay action over objections to federal vaccine and testing mandates. The 221-212 vote Thursday was largely along party lines as House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
