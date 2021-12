An investment from health care giant CVS is helping to erect an affordable housing project in North Austin designed to help those experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. As one executive explained, housing is one of the biggest determinants of health: "When someone doesn’t have this basic need met, their day-to-day challenges and priorities become trying to simply navigate and solve for the daily complications of homelessness." Click through to read more about the investment by CVS and the project itself.

HOMELESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO