Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake for Christmas

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, you saw the title of this story right. Kraft, the parent company of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering people compensation for not making cheesecake as a holiday treat in light of a...

