Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives thoughts on signing of QB Josh Johnson

By Kevin Oestreicher
 22 hours ago
The Baltimore Ravens are currently dealing with an injury to their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who left their 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 with an ankle injury. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson avoided a high-ankle sprain, but even so it is still unclear if the fourth-year signal caller will be able to suit up in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, the Ravens signed quarterback Josh Johnson off of the New York Jets’ practice squad. Harbaugh weighed in on the signing, and was very excited about Johnson joining the team.

“I’ve known Josh [Johnson] since he played for my brother at the University of San Diego, many moons ago. That shows you what a credit it is to Josh’s career. He’s played in this league for a long time, and he’s very reliable. It was great having him here in 2016. He’s one of the best guys to be around and you want to be around. Whenever he’s played, he’s played well. So, to bring him in here, I think all things considered, the potential to need him this week, the potential for the rest of the season with all the things you’re alluding to [about increased COVID cases], it just makes sense to bring him in. He was excited. [Executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and I talked about it this morning, and [director of player personnel] George Kokinis walked in 15 minutes later saying he’s in his car driving down here already. So, that was exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing him. … Will he be here in time for practice? It depends on traffic.”

As Harbaugh noted, Johnson spent time with Baltimore in 2016 but never made it past final cutdown day. Johnson will be an insurance policy incase Jackson can’t suit up on Sunday, and he should also bring a veteran presence to the Ravens’ quarterback room.

