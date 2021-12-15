ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libertyville, IL

Libertyville tennis player Christian Marsh ranks in Boys’ 16 singles bracket in June

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibertyville tennis player Christian Marsh won 338 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nationofblue.com

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: ‘If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel’

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lake County Gazette

How high did Lake Forest junior tennis player Bradley Traeger rank in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending May 22?

Lake Forest tennis player Bradley Traeger is ranked 5,868th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending May 22. They had 38 total points, split between 38 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
LAKE FOREST, IL
wtmj.com

Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team to play for national championship Saturday

The University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team upset the No. 1 team in the nation Thursday night in Columbus to advance to fourth ever national championship match. Freshman Anna Smrek recorded her 20th kill on match point and No. 4 Wisconsin beat top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals.
COLUMBUS, WI
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Libertyville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Libertyville, IL
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
goduke.com

Duke Opens Home Slate Against Bloomsburg, The Citadel & Presbyterian

DURHAM – The Duke wrestling program (3-4, 0-0 ACC) returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first of several home duals, facing Bloomsburg, The Citadel and Presbyterian on Sunday. First up for the Blue Devils is a matchup with Bloomsburg (3-1, 0-0 MAC) at 12 p.m., followed by clashes...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#New York Tennis Magazine#Junior Boys#Pointstotal#Chase
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Richard Chen ranks 7,510th in Boys’ 14 singles bracket in June

Clarendon Hills tennis player Richard Chen won 245 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 8,387th. Their 245 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
The Spun

UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Announces Major Transfer

UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is heading out West to continue his college football career, he revealed on Thursday. Gabriel has committed to UCLA. The southpaw signal caller entered the transfer portal on November 27 and visited a recent Bruins bowl practice. “WESTWOOD! LET’S RIDE!” Gabriel tweeted this afternoon....
WESTWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
whopam.com

WKU moves start time for Louisville basketball game Saturday

Western Kentucky’s game with Louisville at EA Diddle Arena has a new start time. The game will now tipoff at 2 pm and air nationally on CBS. You’ll be able to hear coverage of the game following WKU’s football game with Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl which airs beginning at 9 am on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy