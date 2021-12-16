ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Thursday, December 16th

By Ryan Kelly
101.9 KELO-FM
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck is backpaddling after a video of him surfaced of his...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Lopez Relationship: I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Benefited From Second Chances’

A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Ryan
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Tony Bennett
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck Shares Brief Reservation About Rekindling Jennifer Lopez Relationship

Ben Affleck on Tuesday revealed to Howard Stern his brief hesitation about rekindling a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The reason: He knew media and paparazzi would kick into overdrive, and he worried about his children. Affleck dropped by the show to promote his upcoming film The Tender Bar, which is directed by George Clooney. Asked if he thought twice about getting back together with singer-actress Lopez, whom he famously dated in the early 2000s, the Oscar-winning star replied, “It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Ben Affleck disappointed us all just when we were cheering him on

You have probably seen the photos. Even if you didn’t want to see the photos – they’re uncomfortable to look at – chances are they have popped up in your news feed. They’re paparazzi shots, dating back to 2018. Jennifer Garner is sitting in the driver’s seat of a car, her estranged husband Ben Affleck in the back seat. Garner is driving him to rehab. She’s seen in one of the images, stoic, handing him a paper bag from a fast food restaurant.The photos, we now know, marked Affleck’s third stay at a rehab facility. Affleck has openly discussed his...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Alex Rodriguez Has Reportedly Been Texting With a New Woman in the Public Eye

Alex Rodriguez is always an interesting subject when it comes to dating because we know he has a history of sliding into DMs (cough, cough, Madison LeCroy) and texting when he’s attracted to someone. His latest escapade might be a he-said, she-said story, but it also involves another famous face: Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Had a Short-Lived Reunion With ‘Gomer Pyle’ Co-Stars: Here’s Why

Jim Nabors was so brilliant when he joined the Andy Griffith Show that the network created another sitcom just for his character, Gomer Pyle. After all, surprise, surprise, surprise became part of the national vernacular right after shazam in the 1960s. And it was all because of Nabors and the Andy Griffith Show. And if you don’t remember it, then shame, shame, shame on you. That was a Gomerism, too.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy