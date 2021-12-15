ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

Kamila Tymarskis ranks 23,029th in Girls’ 16 singles bracket in week ending Dec. 4

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Hills tennis player Kamila Tymarskis won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 4....

lakecountygazette.com

