5 Scenarios That Could Make You Wish You Had a Smart Home

If you're searching for an affordable smart thermostat to control your home's heating and cooling system, the $59.99 Amazon Smart Thermostat is a solid option that also happens to be the least expensive model we've tested. The thermostat is a joint effort between Amazon and Honeywell Home, the same Honeywell that has been making traditional thermostats for ages and, more recently, the Lyric line of smart thermostats. While it lacks features you get with pricier alternatives, like remote sensors and multi-platform integrations, it supports app and Alexa voice control, making it an excellent value if you use the Alexa platform to control your smart home devices. If you don't, the $129.99 Nest Thermostat is roughly double the price, but supports Google Assistant in addition to Alexa, and integrates with more third-party devices.

