Cyber Monday might be over, but it’s not too late to score a Nintendo Switch with a bunch of free stuff thrown in. Walmart has a new $299 Switch bundle that includes a carrying case as well as a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership — two useful extras that are all but essential for anyone picking up Nintendo’s hybrid games console. A year of Switch Online and this type of carrying case will usually run you $20 a pop, so you’re essentially getting $40 worth of free extras out of the box.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO