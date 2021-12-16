Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021

Widely scattered and very light showers have returned to the region. This storm system, unlike the last, is centered a little too far north for any significant rain to fall. We will likely see more widely scattered and very light rainfall which will fade out overnight. Temperatures will stay very cool with overnight lows expected to be in the 30's and 40's. More sunshine is expected for Friday as high pressure builds and moderate offshore flow develops. In fact, winds from the north and northeast will be strong enough for a low end Wind Advisory to go in to effect in much of Southern California including Ventura County. The northeast or Santa Ana winds could gust up to 35 or 40 mph through very early Saturday.

