ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021

By Jim Maurice
1390granitecitysports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021....

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 16th

Much calmer across the Concho Valley going into the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front has stalled out over the state of Texas, keeping the cooler temperatures to the north. Temperatures stayed in the mid 70s for afternoon highs, with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the increased cloud coverage will help to the temperatures on […]
TEXAS STATE
siouxlandproud.com

December 16th Late: Relatively pleasant weather with precipitation chances staying minimal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall just under 20° with a partly cloudy sky. A snow flurry or two is possible Friday morning, but it looks like the best opportunity for that to happen is going to be north near Sioux Falls and perhaps again near the Iowa Great Lakes tomorrow night. No accumulation is expected. Look for a mixture of sun & clouds with a fairly mild mid December high near 40°.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds variable 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 66°. Winds variable 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around overnight, and even increase in coverage for most! Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest overnight, maintaining a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 16th

Much calmer across the Concho Valley going into the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front has stalled out over the state of Texas, keeping the cooler temperatures to the north. Temperatures stayed in the mid 70s for afternoon highs, with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the increased cloud coverage will help to the temperatures on the warm side for overnight lows. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs Club
alaskasnewssource.com

Thursday, December 16 Morning Weather

Contract negotiations between school district and teachers union remain work in progress after federal mediation. Contract negotiations between school district and teachers union remain work in progress after federal mediation. Alaska COVID-19 update. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alaska COVID-19 update for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Additional charges forthcoming for man...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Thursday Evening Forecast Dec 16th

Widely scattered and very light showers have returned to the region. This storm system, unlike the last, is centered a little too far north for any significant rain to fall. We will likely see more widely scattered and very light rainfall which will fade out overnight. Temperatures will stay very cool with overnight lows expected to be in the 30's and 40's. More sunshine is expected for Friday as high pressure builds and moderate offshore flow develops. In fact, winds from the north and northeast will be strong enough for a low end Wind Advisory to go in to effect in much of Southern California including Ventura County. The northeast or Santa Ana winds could gust up to 35 or 40 mph through very early Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
buckrail.com

Jackson Hole Weather Thursday December 16, 2021

A storm will impact Teton County from Thursday through early Friday, then we will head into a cold and dry pattern over the weekend and into early next week with strengthening temperature inversions. Thursday – Friday. Snow has arrived on Thursday morning and will continue to fall at moderate...
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy