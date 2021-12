Over the last few weeks, Halo Infinite's multiplayer has found quite a few fans, but Dr Disrespect hasn't been as happy with the latest from 343 Industries. Prior to launch, the streamer was clearly unimpressed, and now that the game is out, he's been making his issues with it all too clear, as he did when he destroyed a controller over frustrations with aim assist. This time around, it seems the game's connection issues have earned Dr Disrespect's ire. During a recent stream, the two time lost connection while playing, and it actually made him consider uninstalling the game altogether!

