Back in April 2019, we wrote a piece titled, “Why Aren’t Women-Led Startups Getting More Funding?” The article was about a woman-owned startup based in San Francisco and how the founder linked her inability to raise enough funding to her gender. However, women-led startups are creating more jobs than ever. In 2017 alone, for example, more than 1.1 million women-led businesses generated nearly $1.5 billion in revenue and created more than 10 million jobs across the United States.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO