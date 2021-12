Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that it would finally be bringing back the Splinter Cell franchise in the form of a new remake of the original game. The title, which is said to be very early in development, is going to use Ubisoft's powerful Snowdrop engine, which means that the remake will clearly be only for next-gen platforms. And while this was definitely the biggest piece of news that Ubisoft announced in relation to Splinter Cell, the publisher seems to have also teased that it will be developing new installments in the future as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO