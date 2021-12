Behringer has unveiled the Octave Divider, which it claims to be a faithfully spec’d clone of Mu-Tron’s own ‘70s-era rare octave modulation pedal. For starters, the clone is – like most of Behringer’s effects pedal lineup – impressively cheap in comparison to the Mu-Tron: it will set you back $99, while original Octave Dividers can go for upwards of four figures – that is, if you can locate one.

