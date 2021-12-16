ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 things BGMI beginner should be aware of

By Anushka Mohanta
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore entering into a virtual world of battle royale, there are certain things that BGMI beginner should be aware of. It is important to be prepared before hand so that players do not face an early exit in the game. Therefore, this article takes a look at some tips for a...

firstsportz.com

Top 5 best landing spot in BGMI for beginners

As a beginner in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players should choose those landing spots in classic maps where there are less chances of enemy encounter. This article takes a look at some of the best landing spot in BGMI for beginners. Battlegrounds Mobile India provides a lot of map options to...
