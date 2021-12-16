Top 5 things BGMI beginner should be aware of

The Gunk is home to a spectacular alien world, but after you save a beautiful animal, you are stopped in your tracks by a metal door. It’s time for some crafting. After you observe the ancient statue and meet the animal in person, you are faced with a metal door that blocks you from further exploration. You’ll need a new tool for your power glove to overcome it. Behind you is a path above the river. Use your platforming skills to jump over the rocks and mushroom, and then use the vine to climb to a higher section. Cross the bridge and on your left is a fast travel station. However, before you do that, make sure you scan the inscription on the statue. This will help you gain more upgrades.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO