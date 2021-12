The New Jersey statehouse requirement for visitors to show proof of COVID-19 or a negative test is still in effect after Republican lawmakers defied it ahead of a voting session Thursday. That's according to signage posted around entryways to the statehouse complex Friday as well as outside committee rooms. “All visitors to the statehouse complex must have the following: A valid state-issued ID, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. If you are not vaccinated then you must provide the following instead: a negative COVID-19 test,” the poster boards said. It remains unclear, though, how the order will be enforced....

