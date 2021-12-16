Ice-skating at Van Andel Arena begins Dec. 20 with 29 sessions on tap

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
 1 day ago
City approves ice-skating season at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ice skating at Van Andel Arena begins Monday, Dec. 20. Today’s announcement follows the Grand Rapids City Commission’s approval of a plan Tuesday to host a public ice-skating season at Van Andel Arena while construction at Rosa Parks Circle continues.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. (DGRI) and Van Andel Arena finalized the skating plan which includes free skating and skate rental beginning December 20. The winter public skating season at Van Andel Arena includes ten days of skating over the next month with 29, 90-minute skating sessions. Each skating session is open to 150 skaters. The 100 skating reserved spots are now full for each session; however, there are 50 walk-up spots for each skating session available on a first-come first-served basis.

Open skating at Van Andel Arena will take place:

  • Monday, Dec. 20 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 26 – 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 27 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 2 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 9 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 16 – 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The following protocols will be in place to reduce public health risk amid COVID-19:

  • Face coverings are encouraged for all skaters when not on the ice, regardless of vaccination status
  • A maximum of 150 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time to allow for proper distancing
  • Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use
  • If skaters are feeling ill, they should stay home

Visitors may bring their own skates. Hockey equipment, such as hockey sticks and pucks, are not allowed.

Skating season expenses are estimated at $100,000. The Commission Tuesday approved the City’s $60,000 projected expenditure from the FY2022 Parks and Recreation budget. Last week, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., fiduciary of the DDA, approved $40,000 to help fund the activity. The cost of Van Andel Arena skating is the same amount as the Parks department and DGRI typically spend for a season of skating at Rosa Parks Circle.

Additional information regarding the skating season at Van Andel Arena is available on the Rosa Parks Circle website and Facebook page.

