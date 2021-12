Peter Parker is returning to the big screen with his biggest adventure yet: Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie might be one of the most talked-about blockbusters of all time, and fans are anxious to get to the theater as soon as possible. There are also quite a few fans brushing up on their Spidey knowledge in the lead-up to the film, watching back through the previous live-action movies in preparation of the premiere. Of course, if you don't own any of the Spider-Man films, that leaves you searching for where you can stream them online.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO