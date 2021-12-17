ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky city's final missing person, a 13-year-old girl, is found dead

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 4 days ago

A 13-year-old girl who was the last person missing in Bowling Green, Kentucky, from the tornadoes has been found dead, officials said Thursday.

Bowling Green initially had 244 people reported missing, police said, and Nyssa Brown was the last person still missing as of Wednesday.

MORE: Deaths and destruction: The deadly tornado outbreak by the numbers

On Thursday, Nyssa's body was found in a "very dense briar thicket," Bowling Green police spokesman Ronnie Ward said at a news conference.

MORE: How to help tornado victims in South and Midwest

"Search and rescue they worked tirelessly," Ward said. "We wish the outcome had been different."

Nyssa's parents, three siblings and grandmother also died in the tornado, Ward said.

Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP - PHOTO: People clear belongings and debris from a line of townhomes destroyed by the Dec. 11 tornadoes on Hillridge Court in Bowling Green, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021.
Gunnar Word/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Residents look at the damage following a tornado that struck the area, Dec. 11, 2021, Bowling Green, Ky.

"We just need people to pray," Ward said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

