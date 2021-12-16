ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your day here: Omicron's lightning-fast spread, explained; Bangladesh has a birthday; remembering bell hooks

NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron's spread: The variant has made its way to at least 77 countries and 36 U.S. states in less than a month. Scientists may...

www.npr.org

The Guardian

Covid-19: How fast is the Omicron variant spreading?

Over 40 countries have now confirmed the presence of Omicron. And, in the UK, scientists have been increasingly expressing their concern about the new variant. Some have speculated there could be more than 1,000 cases here already, and that it could become the dominant variant within weeks. To get an...
Bell Hooks
The Conversation U.S.

bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Omicron is spreading fast. That's alarming even if it's mild

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading quickly in several countries where it has been discovered. Even if it causes only mild disease -- and that's far from certain -- that could still mean many people end up in the hospital and dying. It's killed at least one person in...
The Independent

Omicron spreads super fast and cases double every two days, WHO doctor says

The World Health Organisation's Dr David Nabarro says it is "essential" people minimise their social contact and only do what is "vital" throughout the Christmas period amid the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. Dr Nabarro said: "I can't tell you how serious the situation is going to be. "We have enough information...
NBC News

bell hooks left an impact on feminist thinkers around the world

As soon as news spread of the passing of acclaimed feminist theorist and activist bell hooks this week, tributes to her transformative legacy started pouring in. Especially among feminist thinkers, activists and academics who have followed her work, the impact of hooks’ work seems immeasurable. “For me, bell hooks...
NPR

Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

The trailblazing author, poet and cultural critic bell hooks died today at the age of 69 after an extended illness. She grew up going to segregated schools in Kentucky and went on to become one of the foremost feminist and public intellectuals of our time. NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has this appreciation.
abc17news.com

Omicron spreading so fast it threatens Britain’s hospitals

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading so rapidly that it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals. He says that has highlighted the need to strengthen restrictions and accelerate the delivery of booster vaccines. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling for thousands of volunteers to staff new vaccination centers in shopping areas, stadiums and racecourses as the government accelerates its booster program to combat the omicron variant. Johnson has set a target of giving booster shots to all adults by the end of this year to stem the tide of omicron and long lines formed Tuesday at vaccination centers around the country.
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Shaped a Generation of Black Feminists

Speak On It is a Teen Vogue column by Jenn M. Jackson, whose queer Black feminist perspective explores how today's social and political life is influenced by generations of racial and gender (dis)order. In this column, they explain what lessons they have learned from bell hooks’ legacy and what they will be taking with them in the future.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
