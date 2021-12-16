ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BoE Stunner Sends Gilt Yields to Its Biggest Daily Rise in a Month; Pound Jumps

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Gilt yields jumped, the pound rallied and British bank stocks surged on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. The BoE becomes the world's first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Boe#Gilt#Uk#Reuters#British#The Bank Of England#Omicron#Daiwa Capital Markets#Sterling
marketpulse.com

Pound steady as BoE rate decision looms

The British pound has posted slight gains in the European session, as GBP/USD trades just shy of the 1.33 line ahead of today’s key BoE meeting. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which must decide whether to raise interest rates. This week’s inflation and employment data certainly pull in favor of a rate hike. Inflation jumped to 5.1% y/y in November, the highest level in 10 years. The labour market continues to tighten, as unemployment rolls fell for a seventh straight month.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE rate hike helps lift the pound

Markets have taken today’s BoE rate rise in their stride, with the pound gaining ground as a result. The decision to raise rates in the face of an ongoing Omicron surge does serve to highlight the feeling that this wave could be much shorter than previous occasions. Banks are on the front foot today, whereas Boohoo’s profit warning has hindered sentiment for the wider sector.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Back at Cusp of $1,800 as Treasury Yields Crumble Post-Fed, BOE

Investing.com - The Fed and the ECB have, unwittingly, made the day for gold bulls. Wednesday’s announcement of stimulus tapers and expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve sent Treasury yields tumbling on Thursday as investors shed fears of excessive hawkish action by the central bank. That allowed bullion...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Trailblazing UK rate rise may pay off in the end

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s rate-setters appear to agree with an old English saying that a stitch in time saves nine. The Bank of England on Thursday became the first major central bank to raise its interest rate, hiking it to 0.25% from 0.1%. That’s a gamble at a time when economic recovery is fragile and there’s a new wave of Covid-19 infections. But the old-school response to high inflation may ultimately pay off.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling / Euro: BoE-Fuelled Rally Trumped by the ECB

Pound Sterling looks supported, but the big risk for those readers holding out for higher rates is the Bank of England skips another hike in February. The UK currency raced higher against the Euro, Dollar and its major peers after the Bank of England went ahead and raised interest rates in a move that surprised a good portion of the market.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP/USD could target 1.3380 if BOE goes for a rate hike

GBP/USD has advanced to fresh two-week highs near 1.3300. Markets are pricing a strong chance of a BOE rate hike following the latest inflation data. GBP/USD could target 1.3380 in case a hawkish BOE outlook boosts the pound. GBP/USD has closed the second straight day in the positive territory on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to overcome 1.1380 hints at lower lows ahead

The ECB announced an as-expected taper, provided short-lived support to the EUR. Markit preliminary December PMIs, hint at deceleration at the end of the year. EUR/USD is neutral a handful of pips above 1.1300, bulls likely to give up. The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, but far from its...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro area bonds yields rise before ECB as BoE hikes rates

LONDON (Reuters) - A rate hike by the Bank of England caught bond markets by surprise on Thursday, pushing up yields across the euro area just before the European Central Bank was expected to dial back stimulus but pledge to keep borrowing costs low. The BoE lifted its key rate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy