ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 21 Top DJs Of The Year 2021

mixmag.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new guard of top-tier DJs taking over the underground. No one knew how the clubbing industry would look when it returned after 18 months out of action. Producers kept releasing music at a clip through lockdown and kept us in touch with the scene - could that propel new names...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

DJs face criticism over decision to perform at Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST festival

Artists set to play at Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM festival this weekend have come under fire from human rights organisations. Electronic artists such as Adam Beyer, Sven Väth, Jeff Mills, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta and Carl Cox are all scheduled to play. MDLBEAST is a four-day electronic festival...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Beat that: Berlin’s techno DJs seek Unesco world heritage status

Getting into Berlin’s famous Berghain nightclub is a formidable task, even for some of the world’s best-known DJs. So they are unfazed by the challenge of persuading Unesco to grant heritage status to Berlin techno. The artists behind the Love Parade festival, DJs who pioneered the genre, and the impresarios...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Berlin’s Clubcommission is calling for 'dancing ban' to be lifted

Last week a new rule came into place that effectively banned dancing in nightclubs in Berlin, along with capacity limits on large-scale events. The ban followed a surge in COVID cases through the country, as well as fears of the new Omicron variant which was recently found in Germany. Berlin’s Clubcommission is now calling to revoke the ban and implement a new system of PCR testing in its place, since “PCR tests offer security”.
THEATER & DANCE
themusicuniverse.com

ABBA releases Christmas single

ABBA has released their first Christmas single “Little Things,” available now with proceeds going to Unicef to help support the Global Child Protection Fund. Taken from ABBA’s album Voyage, the track is a reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year. “We...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Club Music#Dance Clubs#Dj#Electronic Dance Music#Black Coffee#Acemo#The White Hotel#The Warehouse Project#Altr
Pitchfork

Juju Music

African music has been part of America’s cultural DNA since roughly 1619. But in 1982—the year Michael Jackson’s seismic “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” interpolated “Soul Makossa,” the unlikely 1972 global hit by Cameroon’s Manu Dibango—actual African music LPs were thin on U.S. ground. Cratediggers might’ve found the Soul Makossa LP, or albums by South African cultural emissaries Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela; perhaps they lucked upon Fela Kuti’s magnificently excoriating Zombie, issued by Mercury in 1977 in a failed attempt to break the artist stateside. Otherwise, the sounds on offer were less pop than ethnographic: field recordings on the Folkways and Nonesuch Explorer labels, or the handsome one-off Missa Luba LP, an independence-era snapshot of a Congolese boys choir that became a favorite among ’60s hi-fi aficionados—as did Babatunde Olatunji’s Drums of Passion, the percussion-driven firestorm that functioned as a home-study course for the Velvet Underground’s Moe Tucker, who played along to it in her suburban Long Island bedroom.
MUSIC
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
mixmag.net

Malta set to legalise personal cannabis use in a European first

Malta will become the first European country to legalise personal cannabis cultivation and possession this week. They have beaten Luxembourg to the post and are joining a number of European countries in a wave of cannabis law reform. Read this next: Bust to boom: How drugs won the war on...
EUROPE
mixmag.net

"We do exist": How virtual band Gorillaz sparked the live music industry back to life

When music events returned, Gorillaz stole the show with two star-studded gigs. 20 years in, the Gorillaz cast of characters and collaborators epitomises music's power to inspire collective joy. It’s not easy keeping a band both classy and contemporary after two decades in the concrete jungle: but Gorillaz has managed...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jewel shares ‘Standing Still’ remix

Jewel celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth studio album This Way with a radiant new remix of the hit single “Standing Still” with Swedish pop duo Pure Shores. The “Standing Still (Pure Shores Remix)” has a refreshing dance floor-ready tone that gives light to the short days of the current season. The reimagined composition is a glowing reminder that Jewel’s versatile vocals are accustomed for any musical setting, whether it be folk, acoustic, pop, EDM or otherwise.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

KEENE release EP on Melé’s ‘Club Bad’

Berlin-based duo KEENE have released their first EP on a UK label. ‘Legendary Mother’ dropped last week on Melé’s Melé’s Club Bad, consisting of two tracks. Title track ‘Legendary Mother’ features afro, percussive tendencies, organs, bells and trumpets - combined with subtle vocal cuts.
ROCK MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Human Rights Watch Calls On DJs at Saudi Arabia's MDLBeast Festival To “Speak Up For Human Rights Or Not Participate”

Human Rights Watch has called for the DJs performing at MDLBeast in Riyadh to either “speak up for human rights or else not participate.”. MDLBeast is a large music festival and conference taking place right now in Saudi Arabia. The second edition will feature global DJ stars like Sven Vath, Tiësto, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz and Carl Cox, among many others.
WORLD
mixmag.net

Mike Skinner cancels The Streets 2022 tour due to COVID uncertainty

Mike Skinner announced yesterday via Instagram that The Streets have cancelled all gigs in 2022. After returning to the stage over the summer and the release of the single ‘Who’s Got The Bag’ The Streets have confirmed that their tour will no longer continue in 2022 following “the worst week of the worst year” of his life.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy