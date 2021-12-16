ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Critical Race Theory: From the mind and hands of Artist, Jonathan Harris

By Blake Benberry
blac.media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked if his art follows a particular path, 33-year-old impassioned artist, self taught painter and curator, Jonathan Harris, responds with calm, yet firm declaration that he’s painting the times. While focusing on the creation of pieces that reflect evolving societal conversations, Harris also pridefully captures the essence of black love,...

www.blac.media

Comments / 0

Related
reed.edu

Book exhibit: Counternarratives: Critical Race Theory in Context

Counternarratives: Critical Race Theory in Context is a new book display that seeks to expand, contextualize, and nuance the conversations about theories of race and racialization in academia and contemporary debate. Unlike what liberal and conservative media would like you to believe, Critical Race Theory is NOT a catch-all term...
PORTLAND, OR
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Jonathan Harris
Person
Jonathan King
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Harriet Tubman
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Critical race theory is a Marxist concept

The more we hear about critical race theory in our schools, the more we are reminded of the infamous "Communist Manifesto" published in 1848 by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. One authoritative foundation concludes the roots of CRT are ultimately Marxist. Harken back to Pope Pius XI and his encyclical...
WATERLOO, IA
Lima News

Ron Lora: Hysteria over critical race theory misplaced

Imagine dreaming about a land far away with a multicultural population, yet one group made up the majority that coexisted with a minority population. There was some overlap of interests, but the minority generally was treated unfairly. They aroused suspicion, especially in some public spaces. They found it more difficult...
SOCIETY
flaglerlive.com

Liberals Must See Past the No-Exit Calvinism of Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is now a Jekyll and Hyde phenomenon, an academic exercise with a split personality: There’s the way the theory has applied academically and provocatively for three decades, but hardly controversially beyond the academy. Then there’s the way it’s been cooked up politically over the past couple of years, somehow and hysterically turning CRT into a threat to the American way of life.
SOCIETY
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Race Theory#Art#Centerstage#Crt#White America
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy