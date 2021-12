When owners Gray Brooks, Cara Stacy and Jay Owens opened their 36- seat bistro, Littler, in 2016, it instantly caught the attention of Garden & Gun, which called it a “little gem.” In early 2022, this little gem is reopening after the dining room closed temporarily in March 2020. “We’re so excited to finally be reopening, and are incredibly fortunate to be doing it with such exceptional chefs – Elizabeth Murray and Tanya Matta – who have returned to North Carolina after working in some of the best restaurants in the country,” explained Brooks. Murray will lead Littler’s kitchen, and collaborate with Brooks on its elegant bistro menu, while Matta is spearheading the pastry programs at Littler, Pizzeria Toro and Jack Tar & The Colonel’s Daughter.

