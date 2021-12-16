ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J Shot Faces New Scrutiny; Relaxed Rules for Abortion Pill? New PsA Drug OK'd

By Ian Ingram
MedPage Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet today to discuss whether to limit use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to the rare thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Check back later today for MedPage Today's full coverage. Omicron appears to infect airways far more rapidly than Delta, but...

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
CDC panel recommends people not get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

People shouldn’t get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine when the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots are available, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, convened following an update from the Food and Drug Administration...
Pfizer COVID pill could get FDA approval before January. What we know about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.
US Permanently Relaxes Restriction on Abortion Pill

NEW YORK - The U.S. government on Thursday permanently eased some restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, allowing the drug to be sent by mail rather than requiring it to be dispensed in person. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes as the right to...
FDA relaxes controversial restrictions on access to abortion pill by mail

The Food and Drug Administration has announced it will relax controversial restrictions on a heavily regulated medication used to induce abortions — easing access to the drug at a time when abortion rights are being increasingly restricted nationwide. The drug, mifepristone, is approved for use in combination with another...
CDC Panel Advises That Other Vaccines Be Preferred Over J&J Shot

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Following continued reports of a rare but life-threatening clotting condition linked to the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a federal advisory panel on Thursday recommended that the Pfizer and Moderna shots be the preferred choices for Americans. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
J&J's coronavirus vaccine faces new US limits

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna should be "preferred" over Johnson & Johnson's shot, a U.S. government advisory panel said Thursday after reviewing data on potentially dangerous blood vessel blockages from clotting associated with J&J's vaccine. The recommendation follows a strengthened warning the Food and Drug Administration added to the shot two days ago.
J&J's COVID Vaccine on the Way Out?

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are recommended over Johnson & Johnson's for all adults, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said on Thursday. The ACIP voted 15-0 that either of the two mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. This interim recommendation applies to the vaccines both as a primary series and a booster dose. Previously, the committee had no preferential recommendation for any COVID vaccine.
Advisory committee recommending Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J vaccine, linked to 9 deaths

A federal vaccine advisory committee is now recommending the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, linked to rare but serious blood clotting disorder. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on Thursday to provide this guidance. CDC Director...
Merck’s COVID-19 pill could pose risks during pregnancy: report

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Merck's COVID-19 pill, questions remain regarding its risks in pregnant women. The pill was submitted to regulators several weeks ago and would be one of the first COVID-19 treatments – along with a competing pill from Pfizer – that could be picked up at a U.S. pharmacy and taken home.
