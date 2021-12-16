Family farm advocates: Don't go small on market reform

With worsening wildfires, deforestation and threats to alpine species like the pika, the Colorado River goes dry each year, never reaching the Gulf of California due to global warming and the worst American drought in 1,200 years. Climate change not only keeps winter snow packs from meeting regional water demands, but 10 percent of what melts is lost to summer heat waves. Last year, Lakes Mead and Powell lost nearly a million acre-feet of water to evaporation. Not that cattle ranching, intense irrigation of arid land, and 40 million other Americans in seven western states don’t overuse the resource, contributing to water crises. But, the Colorado essentially flows through every beef and burger joint and produce bin from Albuquerque to Montpelier. Half the water used in the U.S. grows grain for cattle feed. If Americans avoided meat just one day a week, water volumes saved (5,000 gal/beef lb) would be equivalent to the Colorado’s annual flow, alleviating shortages. Meatless days supported wars, why not save the planet with them? Bacon and Buffalo wings needn’t be America’s raisons d’etre.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO