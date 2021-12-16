ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Family farm advocates: Don't go small on market reform

By Mike Moen
kiowacountypress.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Greater Dakota News Service) If you've been to the supermarket lately, chances are you have noticed meat prices are higher. Family-farm advocates say profits are not making their way to smaller cattle producers, and they urged federal lawmakers to not let up on market concentration reform. Lawmakers from both...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden farm debt relief plan to exclude thousands of minority farmers

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The latest version of the Biden administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in farm debt - initially targeted at farmers of color - will exclude thousands of its originally intended recipients because of a change in loan eligibility, according to government data reviewed by Reuters.
AGRICULTURE
kosu.org

Small farms are producing less and facing money problems

A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the percentage of farms that are small and family-owned remains steady, but they produce less and experience growing financial peril. The USDA Economic Research Service last week released its latest America's Diverse Family Farms report that provides the latest statistics...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
hoosieragtoday.com

Farmers Struggle with Skyrocketing Fertilizer Prices

Fertilizer prices continue to skyrocket, as much as 300% in some areas, as farmers grapple with increased costs as they prepare for the 2022 growing season. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s latest Market Intel examines the short- and long-term factors impacting fertilizer supply and demand. Farm Bureau economists found...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa Cattlemen eager for market reform and farm bill discussions in 2022

Iowa Cattlemen eager for market reform and farm bill discussions in 2022. The CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association expects progress on cattle market reform and the next farm bill in the year ahead. Matt Deppe tells Brownfield the association stood up for producers on several cattle marketing topics...
IOWA STATE
californiaagnet.com

Forces That Will Shape the US Rural Economy in 2022

The U.S. economy is poised to slow in 2022 relative to 2021, but economic growth will continue at a pace that is well above average. Consumers have powered the economic recovery since mid-2020 and that will continue in the coming year. Consumer spending is expected to rise another 4% to 5% in 2022 and GDP is expected to grow by roughly 4.5%, according to a comprehensive year-ahead outlook report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
AGRICULTURE
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Don’t let billions in spending go to waste

The passage of President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill represents a historic effort to narrow the digital divide, with billions invested into expanding broadband access. This funding comes at a pivotal moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how important reliable and fast Internet is to keep up...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Processing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Washington Post

Republicans: Give us what we want, or we crash the U.S. economy

These days, when you say that the Republican Party is reckless and irresponsible, the common response will be, “What else is new?” We’ve all just come to accept that regardless of your policy preferences, we have one party that tries to govern and has a reasonable degree of respect for rules and norms, and another party that is happy to set fire to the entire American system if it gets them what they want.
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Editorial: The hand that feeds - Congress should act to provide legal pathways for farmworker labor

Late last month, federal prosecutors in Georgia unsealed a bone-chilling indictment about mistreatment of migrant agricultural workers. It read like something from another era: Desperate migrants, kept in unsanitary, fenced-in work camps with almost no food or potable water, were forced to dig for onions with their bare hands, sometimes at gunpoint. They were sold and traded among conspirators, some being raped or killed in the process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden rolls out plan to address trucking workforce challenges

The Biden administration will announce an action plan Thursday to address enduring "workforce challenges" in the truck driving industry. Why it matters: The pandemic worsened existing issues within the trucking industry, most notably in recruiting and retaining drivers. The action plan aims to double down on existing programs and "lay the foundation for a next generation trucking workforce."
INDUSTRY
NRDC

Putting Climate into the Infrastructure Law

Transportation investments from the bipartisan infrastructure bill could be either a boon for progress driven by sustainable mobility choices, or a boon for harmful carbon emissions paved by many miles of new highways, researchers at Georgetown University said in a new report. The key now is how this will be...
TRAFFIC
ctexaminer.com

Taxes Shouldn’t Subsidize Meat Addictions Contributing to Moral and Physical Afflictions.

With worsening wildfires, deforestation and threats to alpine species like the pika, the Colorado River goes dry each year, never reaching the Gulf of California due to global warming and the worst American drought in 1,200 years. Climate change not only keeps winter snow packs from meeting regional water demands, but 10 percent of what melts is lost to summer heat waves. Last year, Lakes Mead and Powell lost nearly a million acre-feet of water to evaporation. Not that cattle ranching, intense irrigation of arid land, and 40 million other Americans in seven western states don’t overuse the resource, contributing to water crises. But, the Colorado essentially flows through every beef and burger joint and produce bin from Albuquerque to Montpelier. Half the water used in the U.S. grows grain for cattle feed. If Americans avoided meat just one day a week, water volumes saved (5,000 gal/beef lb) would be equivalent to the Colorado’s annual flow, alleviating shortages. Meatless days supported wars, why not save the planet with them? Bacon and Buffalo wings needn’t be America’s raisons d’etre.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy