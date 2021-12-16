Gardex Hosts First Annual Toy Drive

Tuesday morning, a local radio show did their part in giving back to the kids on the Suncoast. WSRZ hosted their Santa cause Toy Drive Tuesday morning on the green at UTC. “We are doing our 25th Santa Cause toy drive for the safe Children’s coalition. Over 25 years, it started really small and grew now to where we are able to bless an organization so amazing like safe Children with all of these toys, cash, gifts, and everything to provide almost 1,800 kids in the foster system right here on the Suncoast their Christmas,” says WSRZ radio host Meredith Michaels.

9 DAYS AGO