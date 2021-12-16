ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD spikes to monthly top, beyond mid-1.3300s after BoE raised bank rate to 0.25%

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD witnessed an aggressive short-covering move after the BoE hiked interest rate to 0.25%. A hawkish (8-1) vote distribution was seen as a key factor that seemed to have surprised traders. COVID-19 woes could hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and keep a lid on any further gains....

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

BOE liftoff! GBP soars as traders price in more BOE rate hikes through 2022

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD steady around 1.3330s after Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions

The British pound printed a 100-pip gain after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered an unexpected rate hike. The Federal Reserve meeting event turned to a “buy the rumor, sell the fact event,” delivering the market expectations. GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Tilted upwards, but a clear break of 1.3353...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to one-week high, around mid-1.1300s post-ECB decision

The post-FOMC USD selling pushed EUR/USD higher for the second successive day. The lack of fresh dovish signals from the ECB provided an additional boost to the pair. Investors now look forward to the post-meeting press conference for a fresh impetus. The EUR/USD pair added to its intraday gains and...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

British banks lift FTSE 100 after BoE raises rates

LONDON (Dec 16): Shares in British banks rallied on Thursday, lifting the blue-chip FTSE 100 after the Bank of England stunned investors with an interest rate hike, the world's first major central bank to do so since the pandemic hit the global economy last year. The FTSE 100 gained 1.3%,...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Breaks Through 1.33 After BoE Hikes Rates

The pound was catapulted 0.7% higher against the dollar on Thursday, breaking through the 1.33 resistance level for the first time since the end of November following a shock announcement by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE blindsided market participants on Thursday by raising interest rates for the first...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

BOE Hikes Bank Rate, Surprising the Market Two Months in a Row

The BOE surprised the market in two consecutive months. After failing to deliver rate hike in November, the members surprisingly increased the Bank rate by +15 bps to 0.25% in December. Concerns over elevated trumped Omicron variant uncertainty. British pound rallied against US dollar and the euro. The members voted...
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK DMO raises rates on repo facility after BoE hike

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said it would raise the interest rate on its standing repo facility, which allows primary dealers to borrow government bonds, after the Bank of England raised its main interest rate. The DMO said that the floor rate for the facility would...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Upbeat UK Retail Sales Data Add To Positive Post-BoE Tone

Cable is holding positive tone in early Friday following Thursday’s rally to 1.3374 (three-week high) after surprise BoE rate hike. Upbeat UK retail sales data (Nov 1.4% m/m from 1.1% in Oct and vs 0.8% f/c) provide additional support to sterling, along with UK Liberal Democrats winning a seat from PM Johnson’s party.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to overcome 1.1380 hints at lower lows ahead

The ECB announced an as-expected taper, provided short-lived support to the EUR. Markit preliminary December PMIs, hint at deceleration at the end of the year. EUR/USD is neutral a handful of pips above 1.1300, bulls likely to give up. The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, but far from its...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rallies as BoE delivers first post-pandemic hike

GBP/USD rallied today, after the BoE surprisingly hiked interest rates for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate broke the upper bound of the sideways range it’s been trading within since December 3rd, to hit resistance near the high of November 30th, at around 1.3370. With that in mind, we believe that the short-term outlook as turned positive for now.
MARKETS

