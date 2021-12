When politicians seek higher office, there’s always the ripple effect. When then-Third Ward City Council Member Jacob Frey announced his run for mayor in 2017, a number of people turned to Steve Fletcher as a DFL candidate to replace him. Fletcher had been the founding Executive Director of Neighborhoods Organizing for Change, a nationally-recognized “building hub” for social justice-oriented organizing, and had been named Grassroots Solutions’ 2011 Organizer of the Year. He had also served as executive director of the progressive think tank, Minnesota 2020.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO