Rugby

Harry Williams: Exeter Chiefs prop out until new year after elbow surgery

BBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleExeter prop Harry Williams has been ruled out until the new year after having elbow surgery. The...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Joey Carbery in need of surgery after fracturing his elbow

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery faces another period of time on the sidelines, as the province confirmed that he fractured his elbow against Wasps. Carbery has unfortunately experienced an injury-riddled career so far, having recent spent 13 months out of the game after suffering a serious ankle injury. The 26-year-old returned...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
The Independent

New Covid-19 travel restirctions in France threaten havoc with Champions Cup

New travel restrictions brought in by the French government are threatening to play havoc with the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.It comes as Leinster’s trip to Montpellier on Friday night was the first match to fall to Covid-19 after the Irish province produced a number of new cases. The cancellation results in a 28-0 victory being awarded to Montpellier.Leinster have released a statement expressing their “disappointment” with the decision to award all five match points to the Top 14 side having been given the green light to travel by Public Health Ireland.Tournament organisers EPCR have confirmed that they are in...
TRAVEL
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. Number three Labuschagne completed his epic century after setting himself up by batting almost all day on Thursday, bringing up his sixth Test ton and first in an Ashes series off a dogged 287 balls.
SPORTS

