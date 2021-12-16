U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Port of Savannah

ICYMI: Secretaries Granholm and Buttigieg Announce Joint Effort to Buildout National Electric Vehicle Charging Network. WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, December 14th, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm traveled to Takoma Park, Maryland alongside U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to unveil the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation – a direct result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to establish a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. The Secretaries made the announcement at RS Automotive Inc., the first former gas station in the United States that now features 100% electric vehicle charging. RS Automotive is an example of the types of investments that cities and states can make with funds received from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate the electrification of the American automotive industry, advance the clean energy transition and create good-paying jobs.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO