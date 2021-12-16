ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Port of Savannah

By WTGS Staff
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the...

Pete Buttigieg
wydaily.com

Sec. Buttigieg Addresses Supply Chain, Other Issues in Recent Visit

RICHMOND — On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made multiple stops around the Greater Richmond area to discuss topics impacting Virginia communities, including concerns over infrastructure and supply chain interruptions. Sec. Buttigieg joined Gov. Ralph Northam, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Rep. Abigail Spanburger (D-Va.-7), Rep....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Northam to join Pete Buttigieg in Richmond for infrastructure event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will join U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for a walking tour of Jackson Ward on Friday as part of an infrastructure event. U.S. Representative Donald McEachin and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will also join the tour to see revitalization efforts. Buttigieg will...
RICHMOND, VA
news3lv.com

CES adds Pete Buttigieg to list of speakers, unveils new COVID protocols

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As coronavirus cases tick back up in Southern Nevada, CES is unveiling new COVID-19 testing protocols. Organizers are asking all attendees to self-test for the virus 24-hours before arriving at the convention. The tests will be available for pick up at stations distributing badges. Attendees...
LAS VEGAS, NV
energy.gov

ICYMI: Secretaries Granholm and Buttigieg Announce Joint Effort to Buildout National Electric Vehicle Charging Network

ICYMI: Secretaries Granholm and Buttigieg Announce Joint Effort to Buildout National Electric Vehicle Charging Network. WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, December 14th, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm traveled to Takoma Park, Maryland alongside U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to unveil the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation – a direct result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to establish a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. The Secretaries made the announcement at RS Automotive Inc., the first former gas station in the United States that now features 100% electric vehicle charging. RS Automotive is an example of the types of investments that cities and states can make with funds received from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate the electrification of the American automotive industry, advance the clean energy transition and create good-paying jobs.
WASHINGTON, DC
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
U.S. Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. secretary of labor visits Buffalo to talk infrastructure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Buffalo to talk about the Build Back Better Act and its implications on the area’s workforce. Walsh, joined by Rep. Brian Higgins, state Sen. Tim Kennedy and local leaders, toured the Northland Workforce Training Center to reference it as an example of how federal funding can boost job skills and opportunities.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits Springfield

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh (left) and Congressman Richard Neal walk across a train platform at Union Station in Springfield on their way to meet with members of the media. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 12/13/2021Buy Image. 3 / 7. US Labor Secretary Walsh visits Springfield. 4 / 7. US...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
local21news.com

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visits York to promote Build Back Better bill

York, Pa — The United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was in the area this afternoon to promote the Build Back Better bill. Secretary Vilsack stopped by Saubel’s Market in Shrewsberry. The store is using some new technology to lower their electric usage thanks to a federal grant. The secretary says if the Build Back Better Bill passes, more businesses in the area would receive money to become more energy efficient too.
YORK, PA
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC

