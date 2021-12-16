Update 2 p.m.: 24,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorm rolls across the state; Salina and Hays areas hard-hit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the state of Kansas, thousands are still without power Thursday.

Evergy reports that the Salina area was one of the hardest-hit areas.

As the wind storm moved east, it knocked out power from western Kansas to eastern Kansas. The storm knocked out power to many in the Kansas City area.

According to the energy companies listed below, as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, there are at least 24,000 Kansans without power, according to poweroutage.us , which tracks utility reports.

Midwest Energy which serves the Hays, Russell and Great Bend area said the area was hard hit. They know of 100 poles down. Fires northwest of Ellis, west of Russell and southeast Rooks County destroyed the system. Drones (below) are being used to survey the damage.

Colby district crews are working rural outages north of Hoxie and on a feeder line north of Grinnell. They found around 40 poles to replace.

The Great Bend district has some minor damage to the transmission system, and about 65 known poles down. Crews are prioritizing getting the remaining residential customers back on, with crews working both sides of U.S. 281 north of Hoisington; in the Pawnee Rock area, and east of Ellinwood.

