Kansas State

Update 2 p.m.: 24,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorm rolls across the state; Salina and Hays areas hard-hit

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the state of Kansas, thousands are still without power Thursday.

Evergy reports that the Salina area was one of the hardest-hit areas.

As the wind storm moved east, it knocked out power from western Kansas to eastern Kansas. The storm knocked out power to many in the Kansas City area.

Pictures: Kansas wind wreaks havoc as it blows through the state

According to the energy companies listed below, as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, there are at least 24,000 Kansans without power, according to poweroutage.us , which tracks utility reports.

Company Number Impacted
4 Rivers Electric Coop 1, 258
Butler Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc 20
DS&O Electric Cooperative, Inc 211
Evergy 13,589
Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. 441
FreeState Electric Cooperative, Inc. 810
Kansas City Board of Public Utilities 1,463
Midwest Energy 6,101
Prairie Land Electric Cooperative, Inc 35
Wheatland Electric 656

Midwest Energy which serves the Hays, Russell and Great Bend area said the area was hard hit. They know of 100 poles down. Fires northwest of Ellis, west of Russell and southeast Rooks County destroyed the system. Drones (below) are being used to survey the damage.

Colby district crews are working rural outages north of Hoxie and on a feeder line north of Grinnell. They found around 40 poles to replace.

The Great Bend district has some minor damage to the transmission system, and about 65 known poles down. Crews are prioritizing getting the remaining residential customers back on, with crews working both sides of U.S. 281 north of Hoisington; in the Pawnee Rock area, and east of Ellinwood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

