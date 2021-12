(WHTM) — On Dec. 12, 2021, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States reached 800,000. This came just before the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine given in the U.S. That first shot was given to New York City nurse Sandra Lindsay on Dec. 14, 2020. From the first case […]

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO