Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Touches The Sun For The First Time

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 1 day ago

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Touches The Sun For The First Time. A NASA spacecraft has officially "touched" the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known...

www.treasurecoast.com

CNET

Spacecraft discovers 'hidden water' in Mars Grand Canyon

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Who's up for an adventure? You just need to catch a crewed spacecraft to Mars, land near a massive canyon there and go in search of hidden water. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft has found evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris canyon system on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
fox35orlando.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover makes ‘unexpected’ discovery about volcanic lava on red planet

LOS ANGELES - NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has made a remarkable discovery, the agency reported on Wednesday, when scientists discovered the six-wheeled machine has been traversing on the site of an ancient Martian lake where magma once flowed. According to NASA researchers, the rover’s latest findings were "completely unexpected,"...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has discovered ‘organic molecules’ on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has discovered “organic molecules” in rocks on Mars’ Jezero Crater. Bedrock from the crater has interacted with water “multiple times over the eons”, Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory reports. The rover’s SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Wind#Drawing#Treasure Coast#The Parker Solar Probe
Space.com

Moon rock collected by Apollo 17 astronauts reveals new details about lunar evolution

A lunar rock brought to Earth nearly half a century ago is revealing new information about the moon's complex history. NASA's Apollo 17 mission left the moon to return to Earth 49 years ago Tuesday (Dec. 14) and humanity hasn't been back to our natural satellite since. In a new study, researchers examined a moon rock collected by astronauts during Apollo 17. By measuring the composition of the rock, designated "troctolite 76535," scientists have found patterns that point to a 20-million-year cooling period during the moon's history, defying previous understanding of lunar evolution.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Why NASA Is Trying to Dodge the Moon

The biggest, most powerful space telescope in history is currently sitting on top of a rocket in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America, awaiting its blazing departure from this planet. The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to point its 18 gold-coated mirrors into the darkness and reveal hidden wonders in the universe. But its last few months on Earth have been a little stressful.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

A Spacecraft Orbiting the Moon Just Captured an Image of Saturn

Cameras can be finicky – especially ones primarily used for astronomy. When used for a purpose other than their intended one, sometimes they result in horribly muddled or blurry images. However, sometimes an image works out just right and provides a whole new perspective on a familiar scene. That’s what happened recently when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) turned one of its cameras toward one of astronomy’s favorite places – Saturn.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter reaches a total of 30 minutes aloft

The 17th flight of NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Dec. 5 pushed the total flight time past the 30-minute mark. The 117-second sortie brought history's first aircraft to operate from the surface of another world closer to its original airfield, "Wright Brothers Field," where it will await the arrival of the agency's Perseverance Mars rover, currently exploring "South Séítah" region of Mars's Jezero Crater.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA delays launch of James Webb Space Telescope again

The launch of the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, a marvel that will peer into the past and probe the origins of our universe, has been delayed again, NASA announced Tuesday afternoon. The telescope had earlier been scheduled for Dec. 22, but a communication issue will prevent it from lifting off before Dec. 24, the US space agency said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Perseverance Mars rover makes surprising discoveries

Scientists with NASA's Perseverance Mars rover mission have discovered that the bedrock their six-wheeled explorer has been driving on since landing in February likely formed from red-hot magma. The discovery has implications for understanding and accurately dating critical events in the history of Jezero Crater—as well as the rest of the planet.
ASTRONOMY

