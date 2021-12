When you think of cashmere, it’s often associated with people who vacation in the Hamptons and attend weekend soirees. The fabric has always come off as luxurious because of its high price point. Therefore, deeming it one of fashion’s must-have items for the wealthy. But, to our surprise, there are just as many affordable cashmere pieces as there are expensive ones. Cashmere is one of the strongest and softest forms of wool. It’s known for its warm and breathable qualities, making it a great staple to have in the winter. The lightweight fabric is also very durable and stretchy. You can...

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO