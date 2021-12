Authorities in New York are investigating a curious case wherein a massive blast created a huge crater on the beach of an uninhabited island. The odd mystery reportedly began on Sunday morning when people living in the southern part of Long Island heard and felt an enormous blast. As is often happens with such events, concerned residents flooded their local police station with calls and social media lit up with people wondering what had just happened. However, in this instance, questions surrounding where the inexplicable boom could have come from were quickly answered as cops managed to determine its origin.

ACCIDENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO