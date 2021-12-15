Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Funding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Dec. 6 the establishment of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) that will award up to $400 million for emergency food assistance purchases of domestic local foods. Utilizing American Rescue Plan funds, these purchases will help to transform the food system and build back a better food system — one that is fair, competitive, distributed, and resilient because the purchases will expand local and regional markets and place an emphasis on purchasing from historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements with state and tribal governments.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO