At 6-7, the Minnesota Vikings still have a chance of making NFL playoffs. To do so, they will need to bench one of their starters in order to last. It’s an intriguing question, one that lies deeper beyond personal stats. Despite Cousins’ massive contract, impressive passing yards and a fantasy value that merits a starting roster spot most weeks, Cousins hasn’t been able to effectively deliver wins — the most important stat of all.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO